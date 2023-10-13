5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising". Without line in 211 / 625 (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Without line in 211 / 625. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5716 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3)