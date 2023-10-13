Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising". Without line in 211 / 625 (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Without line in 211 / 625

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" Without line in 211 / 625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" Without line in 211 / 625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 31,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Without line in 211 / 625. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5716 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5222 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6081 $
Price in auction currency 24500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

