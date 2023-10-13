Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1831 KG "November Uprising". Without line in 211 / 625 (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Without line in 211 / 625
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 31,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Without line in 211 / 625. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5716 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5222 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6081 $
Price in auction currency 24500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
