2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (149) AU (67) XF (225) VF (169) F (8) VG (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (6) MS64 (21) MS63 (20) MS62 (17) MS61 (10) MS60 (1) AU58 (19) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (11) + (3) Service NGC (83) PCGS (18) ННР (2) GCN (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (15)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)

AURORA (5)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (5)

GGN (6)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Heritage Eur (5)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Janas (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (73)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (116)

Numedux (15)

Numimarket (38)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Pruvost (1)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (1)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (40)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (7)

Via (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (146)

WDA - MiM (30)

Wójcicki (42)