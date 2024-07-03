Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 170,990

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (633) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • GGN (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Janas (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (73)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (116)
  • Numedux (15)
  • Numimarket (38)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (40)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (146)
  • WDA - MiM (30)
  • Wójcicki (42)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 880 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1831 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search