Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1831 KG "November Uprising" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 170,990
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (633) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)
- AURORA (5)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (5)
- GGN (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Janas (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (73)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (116)
- Numedux (15)
- Numimarket (38)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (40)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Via (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (146)
- WDA - MiM (30)
- Wójcicki (42)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 31
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search