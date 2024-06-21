Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs bent (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Eagle's legs bent
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6,038,148
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs bent. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
