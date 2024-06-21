Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs bent (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Eagle's legs bent

Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs bent - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs bent - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 6,038,148

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs bent. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

