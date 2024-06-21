10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs bent (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs bent. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (65) AU (17) XF (99) VF (83) F (8) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (13) MS63 (24) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (3) + (1) Service NGC (46) PCGS (14) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Empire (9)

GGN (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (36)

Niemczyk (44)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (13)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (19)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stare Monety (11)

Stary Sklep (5)

Tempus (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (50)

WDA - MiM (16)

Wójcicki (17)

Знак (1)