Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Eagle's legs straight
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs straight. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5336 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Marciniak (16)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (9)
- RND (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (14)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (30)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
