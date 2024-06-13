10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs straight. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5336 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

