Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising". Eagle's legs straight (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Eagle's legs straight

Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs straight - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" Eagle's legs straight - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising" with mark KG. Eagle's legs straight. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5336 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 8, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1831 KG "November Uprising" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 8, 2022
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1831 "November Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

