Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1827

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1827 FH
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1827 FH
50 Zlotych 1827 FH
Average price 44000 $
Sales
0 17

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 1827 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1827 IB
10 Groszy 1827 IB
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 10 Groszy 1827 FH
Reverse 10 Groszy 1827 FH
10 Groszy 1827 FH
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1827 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1827 IB
10 Zlotych 1827 IB
Average price 200000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Zloty 1827 IB
Reverse 1 Zloty 1827 IB
1 Zloty 1827 IB
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 60
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1827 FH
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1827 FH
10 Zlotych 1827 FH
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 5 Groszy 1827 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1827 IB
5 Groszy 1827 IB
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Groszy 1827 FH
Reverse 5 Groszy 1827 FH
5 Groszy 1827 FH
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 44

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1827 FH Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
3 Grosze 1827 FH
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
3 Grosze 1827 FH Restrike
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search