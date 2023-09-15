Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1827 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 395,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Superior Galleries (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
45889 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9312 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search