Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1827 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1827 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1827 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 395,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
45889 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9312 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
