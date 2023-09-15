10 Zlotych 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1827 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 395,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (16) AU (6) XF (9) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1) RNGA (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

CNG (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (7)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (1)

Superior Galleries (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (1)