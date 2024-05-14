3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

