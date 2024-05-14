Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numis Poland - June 14, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

