Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1827 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1827 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 736,621

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1827 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (3)
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 FH at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 FH at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search