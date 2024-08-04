Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1827 FH "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5809 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search