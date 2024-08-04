3 Grosze 1827 FH "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

