Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1827 FH "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5809 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
230 zł
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

