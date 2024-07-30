Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 299
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1827 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 56,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
54007 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
40247 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
