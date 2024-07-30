Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1827 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1827 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 299

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1827 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 56,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Henry Seligman (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
54007 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
40247 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Henry Seligman - April 12, 1931
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Henry Seligman - April 12, 1931
Seller Henry Seligman
Date April 12, 1931
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 50 Zlotych 1827 FH at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1827 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search