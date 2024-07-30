50 Zlotych 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1827 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 56,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

