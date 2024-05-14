Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,904,020
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1827 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

