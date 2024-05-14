5 Groszy 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1827 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

