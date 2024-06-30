Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 736,621
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
