Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 736,621

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

