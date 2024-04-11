Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 495,163
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search