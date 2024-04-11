Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1827 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 495,163

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 FH at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

