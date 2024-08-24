Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1827 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1827 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search