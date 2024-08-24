Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1827 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search