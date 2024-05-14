Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC NaN
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (3)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Künker (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
