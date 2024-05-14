Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC NaN

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Holmasto - March 6, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1827 IB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
