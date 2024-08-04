Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

