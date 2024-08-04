Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1827 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1827 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
