Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,904,020

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 5 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1827 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

