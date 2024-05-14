5 Groszy 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5515 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1)