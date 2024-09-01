Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1827 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 123

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 IB at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
201478 $
Price in auction currency 180000 CHF
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 IB at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
341796 $
Price in auction currency 325000 CHF
Poland 10 Zlotych 1827 IB at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

