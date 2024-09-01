10 Zlotych 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

