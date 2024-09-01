Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1827 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 123
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1827 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
201478 $
Price in auction currency 180000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
341796 $
Price in auction currency 325000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search