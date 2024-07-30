50 Zlotych 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1829 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6474 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

