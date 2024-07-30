Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1829 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1829 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,878

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1829 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6474 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10481 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8630 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Spink - September 30, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
