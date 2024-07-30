Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,878
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1829 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6474 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10481 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8630 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
