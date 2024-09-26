Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1829

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1829 FH
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1829 FH
50 Zlotych 1829 FH
Average price 9400 $
Sales
1 114
Obverse 25 Zlotych 1829 FH
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1829 FH
25 Zlotych 1829 FH
Average price 8500 $
Sales
0 59

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1829 FH
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1829 FH
5 Zlotych 1829 FH
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 319
Obverse 1 Zloty 1829 FH
Reverse 1 Zloty 1829 FH
1 Zloty 1829 FH
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 5 Groszy 1829 FH
Reverse 5 Groszy 1829 FH
5 Groszy 1829 FH
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 5 Groszy 1829 KG
Reverse 5 Groszy 1829 KG
5 Groszy 1829 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1829 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1829 FH
3 Grosze 1829 FH
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 3 Grosze 1829 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1829 FH
3 Grosze 1829 FH Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1829
Reverse 3 Grosze 1829
3 Grosze 1829 Without "FH"
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH
1 Grosz 1829 FH
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH
1 Grosz 1829 FH Restrike
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 3
