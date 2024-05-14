Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1829 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1829 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,057,069

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1829 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

