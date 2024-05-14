Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1829 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numision (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search