Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1829 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1829 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 124,045

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1829 FH at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1829 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search