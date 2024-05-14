Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 124,045
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
