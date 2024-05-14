1 Zloty 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (10) VF (5) F (1) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) G6 (1)