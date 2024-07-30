Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1829 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1829 FH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1829 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9483 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8123 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1829 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 25 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search