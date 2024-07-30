Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1829 with mark FH. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9483 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8123 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
