5 Groszy 1829 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1829 with mark KG. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3012 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

