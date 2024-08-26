Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1829 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1829 with mark KG. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3012 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
