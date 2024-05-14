Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1829 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1829 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3136 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1829 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search