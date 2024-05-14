1 Grosz 1829 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1829 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3136 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

