Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1829 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1829 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3136 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
