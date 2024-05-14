1 Grosz 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1829 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3) VF (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU53 (1) VF25 (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Coins and Medals (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Stare Monety (2)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)