Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1829 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 931,167

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1829 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1829 FH at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

