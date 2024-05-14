5 Groszy 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (11) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF35 (3) Service NGC (1)