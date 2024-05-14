Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 713,581
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
