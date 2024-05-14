Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1829 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1829 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 713,581

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1829 FH at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

