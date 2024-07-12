Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1829 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1829 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,234,453

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (319)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (11)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (18)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (35)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (18)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (20)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (21)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (47)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1829 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1829 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search