5 Zlotych 1829 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1829 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

