Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1834 IP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1834 IP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the RND auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Знак (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 IP at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

