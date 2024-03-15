Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the RND auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (12)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Знак (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
