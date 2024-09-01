Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1834

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 223

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1834 KG
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1834 KG
5 Zlotych 1834 KG
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1834 IP
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1834 IP
5 Zlotych 1834 IP
Average price 430 $
Sales
1 99
Obverse 1 Zloty 1834 IP
Reverse 1 Zloty 1834 IP
1 Zloty 1834 IP
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 45

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 MW
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 22

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1834 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1834 KG
3 Grosze 1834 KG
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Grosze 1834 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1834 KG
3 Grosze 1834 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP
Reverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP
3 Grosze 1834 IP
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP
Reverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP
3 Grosze 1834 IP Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1834 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1834 KG
1 Grosz 1834 KG
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1834 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1834 KG
1 Grosz 1834 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP
1 Grosz 1834 IP
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP
1 Grosz 1834 IP Restrike
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 2
