Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 30,010

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5714 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
3619 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
******

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

