15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5714 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) Service NGC (1)