15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 30,010
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5714 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
3619 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
