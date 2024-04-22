Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 414,069
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
