5 Zlotych 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition XF (8) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service NGC (2)