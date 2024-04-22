Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1834 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1834 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 414,069

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1834 KG at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search