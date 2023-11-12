Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 206,035
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
