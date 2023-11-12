Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 206,035

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

