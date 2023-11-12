3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (7) AU (5) XF (12) VF (13) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF64 (4) Service NGC (5) PCGS (6)

