Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver coins Rouble of Russian protectorate - Poland

Rouble 1842-1847

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1842 MW The eagle's tail is straight 257,366 0 1161842 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 257,366 0 231843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links 267,063 0 381843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links 267,063 0 31843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 8 links 267,063 0 21843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links 267,063 0 931844 MW The eagle's tail is straight 2,346,468 0 421844 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 2,346,468 1 6811844 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge - 0 11845 MW 345,416 0 711846 MW The eagle's tail is straight 511,217 0 41846 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 511,217 0 1981846 MW New-style straight eagle tail 511,217 0 21847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 987,036 0 791847 MW New-style straight eagle tail 987,036 1 193
