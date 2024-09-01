Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver coins Poltina of Russian protectorate - Poland
Poltina 1842-1854Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1842 MW 76,105 0 381843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow 22,621 0 21843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow 22,621 0 71843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Big bow 22,621 0 01843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow 22,621 0 461844 MW The eagle's tail is straight 116,356 0 191844 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 116,356 0 201845 MW 137,809 0 281846 MW 308,413 0 1941847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more 783,425 0 51847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow 783,425 0 491854 MW 272,949 0 132
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search