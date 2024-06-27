Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 783,425
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5614 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
