Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5614 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition VF (5)