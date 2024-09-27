Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins Poltina of Nicholas I - Russia
Poltina 1826An eagle with raised wings
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1826 СПБ НГ 210,001 R 0 53
Poltina 1826-1831An eagle with lowered wings
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1826 СПБ НГ Narrow crown - - 0 641826 СПБ НГ Wide crown - R2 0 21826 СПБ НГ Restrike - R4 0 01827 СПБ НГ 164,000 - 0 411828 СПБ НГ 274,003 - 0 971829 СПБ НГ 880,001 - 0 2361830 СПБ НГ The shield touches the crown 290,007 - 0 621830 СПБ НГ The shield does not touch the crown 290,007 - 0 301831 СПБ НГ 140,000 - 1 106
Poltina 1832-1842Eagle 1832-1842
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1832 СПБ НГ 50,002 R1 0 581833 СПБ НГ 82,003 R 1 491834 СПБ НГ 46,011 R 0 311835 СПБ НГ 20,008 R1 0 211836 СПБ НГ 140,011 - 0 451837 СПБ НГ 104,005 - 0 451838 СПБ НГ 4,113 R3 0 31839 СПБ НГ Narrow crown 1,830,002 - 0 2871839 СПБ НГ Wide crown 1,830,002 R1 0 201840 СПБ НГ 960,001 - 0 1061841 СПБ НГ 10,000 R1 0 471842 СПБ АЧ 214,000 - 0 711842 СПБ НГ Restrike - R3 0 1
Poltina 1842-1844Eagle 1843
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1842 СПБ АЧ Restrike 214,000 R2 0 21843 СПБ АЧ - R3 0 31844 СПБ КБ 347,530 - 0 73
Poltina 1844-1847Eagle 1845-1846
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1844 СПБ КБ 347,530 - 0 391845 СПБ КБ 2,008,800 - 0 2751846 СПБ ПА 460,008 - 0 641847 СПБ ПА Wreath 7 links 615,001 R1 0 131847 СПБ ПА Wreath 6 links 615,001 R2 0 10
Poltina 1847-1855Eagle 1848-1858
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1847 СПБ ПА Wreath 7 links 615,001 - 0 401847 СПБ ПА Wreath 6 links 615,001 - 0 741848 СПБ HI 1,560,001 - 1 3501849 СПБ ПА 450,001 - 2 1451850 СПБ ПА 530,001 - 0 1431851 СПБ ПА 800,001 - 0 1061852 СПБ ПА 720,000 - 0 1491852 СПБ HI - R 0 341853 СПБ HI St. George in a cloak 720,005 R1 0 71853 СПБ HI St. George without a cloak 720,005 -, R1 0 921854 СПБ HI 440,003 - 0 1151855 СПБ HI 756,003 - 1 300
Poltina 1842-1854Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1842 MW 76,105 R 0 381843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow 22,621 R2 0 21843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow 22,621 R1 0 71843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Big bow 22,621 R2 0 01843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow 22,621 R 0 461844 MW The eagle's tail is straight 116,356 R1 0 191844 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 116,356 - 0 201845 MW 137,809 - 0 281846 MW 308,413 - 0 1941847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more 783,425 R1 0 51847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow 783,425 - 0 491854 MW 272,949 - 0 132
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search