Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Poltina of Nicholas I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1826

An eagle with raised wings
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1826 СПБ НГ 210,001 R 0 53
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1826-1831

An eagle with lowered wings
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1826 СПБ НГ Narrow crown - - 0 641826 СПБ НГ Wide crown - R2 0 21826 СПБ НГ Restrike - R4 0 01827 СПБ НГ 164,000 - 0 411828 СПБ НГ 274,003 - 0 971829 СПБ НГ 880,001 - 0 2361830 СПБ НГ The shield touches the crown 290,007 - 0 621830 СПБ НГ The shield does not touch the crown 290,007 - 0 301831 СПБ НГ 140,000 - 1 106
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1832-1842

Eagle 1832-1842
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1832 СПБ НГ 50,002 R1 0 581833 СПБ НГ 82,003 R 1 491834 СПБ НГ 46,011 R 0 311835 СПБ НГ 20,008 R1 0 211836 СПБ НГ 140,011 - 0 451837 СПБ НГ 104,005 - 0 451838 СПБ НГ 4,113 R3 0 31839 СПБ НГ Narrow crown 1,830,002 - 0 2871839 СПБ НГ Wide crown 1,830,002 R1 0 201840 СПБ НГ 960,001 - 0 1061841 СПБ НГ 10,000 R1 0 471842 СПБ АЧ 214,000 - 0 711842 СПБ НГ Restrike - R3 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1842-1844

Eagle 1843
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1842 СПБ АЧ Restrike 214,000 R2 0 21843 СПБ АЧ - R3 0 31844 СПБ КБ 347,530 - 0 73
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1844-1847

Eagle 1845-1846
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1844 СПБ КБ 347,530 - 0 391845 СПБ КБ 2,008,800 - 0 2751846 СПБ ПА 460,008 - 0 641847 СПБ ПА Wreath 7 links 615,001 R1 0 131847 СПБ ПА Wreath 6 links 615,001 R2 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1847-1855

Eagle 1848-1858
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1847 СПБ ПА Wreath 7 links 615,001 - 0 401847 СПБ ПА Wreath 6 links 615,001 - 0 741848 СПБ HI 1,560,001 - 1 3501849 СПБ ПА 450,001 - 2 1451850 СПБ ПА 530,001 - 0 1431851 СПБ ПА 800,001 - 0 1061852 СПБ ПА 720,000 - 0 1491852 СПБ HI - R 0 341853 СПБ HI St. George in a cloak 720,005 R1 0 71853 СПБ HI St. George without a cloak 720,005 -, R1 0 921854 СПБ HI 440,003 - 0 1151855 СПБ HI 756,003 - 1 300
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1842-1854

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1842 MW 76,105 R 0 381843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow 22,621 R2 0 21843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow 22,621 R1 0 71843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Big bow 22,621 R2 0 01843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow 22,621 R 0 461844 MW The eagle's tail is straight 116,356 R1 0 191844 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 116,356 - 0 201845 MW 137,809 - 0 281846 MW 308,413 - 0 1941847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more 783,425 R1 0 51847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow 783,425 - 0 491854 MW 272,949 - 0 132
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I All Russian coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search