Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the RND auction for RUB 9,750,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

