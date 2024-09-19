Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the RND auction for RUB 9,750,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.
For the sale of Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
