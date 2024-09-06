Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins catalog of Nicholas I (1826-1855)

Total added coins: 925

Period of Nicholas I
Coin catalog Nicholas I 1826-1855
coin Platinum
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Commemorative
coin Pattern
coin Ingots
coin For Poland
coin Russian-Polish
coin Polish Uprising of 1831
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Nicholas I

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844"
 Silver $430 $2,200 2 800Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column"
 Silver $2,000 $7,900 0 1087Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out
 Silver $290 $1,800 1 682Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Wreath 8 links
 Silver $430 - 0 626Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Silver $350 $52,000 1 999Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841"
 Silver $450 - 0 795Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Short ribbons
 Silver $410 $29,000 0 617Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse
 Silver $550 $6,800 0 623Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ
 Gold $2,000 $29,000 1 693Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 7 links
 Silver $390 $4,600 0 642Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field"
 Silver $3,100 $14,000 0 609Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Silver $340 $5,600 0 496Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Big crown
 Silver $310 $18,000 1 643Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak
 Silver $880 $3,000 1 351Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ
 Gold $2,300 $13,000 2 426Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858"
 Silver $95 $680 0 295Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is closed
 Silver $550 $46,000 1 434Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ
 Gold $1,200 $17,000 0 436Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ
 Copper $200 - 0 265Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Copper $120 - 0 409Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832"
 Silver $350 $34,000 1 343Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Gold $2,700 $51,000 0 341Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out
 Silver $260 - 0 198Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type"
 Silver $990 $8,700 1 347Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type"
 Silver $730 $5,200 1 347Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858"
 Silver $85 $940 0 418Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
6 Roubles 1830 СПБ
 Platinum $15,000 $46,000 0 117Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1855 СПБ HI "New type"
 Silver $610 $3,600 0 383Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Silver $570 - 0 157Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family"
 Silver $54,000 - 0 59Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Gold $3,400 $42,000 1 254Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858"
 Silver $140 $1,200 0 201Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Silver $180 $6,500 2 377Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858"
 Silver $260 - 1 351Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
 Silver $420 $1,800 0 305Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is open
 Silver $340 - 1 348Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ
 Gold $1,200 $27,000 1 246Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844"
 Silver $520 - 0 228Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
3 Roubles 1830 СПБ
 Platinum $2,700 $8,300 0 152Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858
 Gold $1,700 $8,900 1 246Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Long ribbons
 Silver $520 - 1 388Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings"
 Copper $330 - 0 115Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847"
 Silver $65 $6,000 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings"
 Silver $500 - 0 102Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ
 Gold $1,500 $8,100 1 217Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832"
 Silver $220 $24,000 1 327Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858"
 Silver $200 $1,600 2 147Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links
 Silver $900 - 0 131Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers
 Silver $760 - 0 393Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Nicholas I
Poltina 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858"
 Silver $270 $2,700 1 301
