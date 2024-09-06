Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins catalog of Nicholas I (1826-1855)
Coin catalog Nicholas I 1826-1855
Platinum
Gold
Ingots
Silver $430 $2,200 2 800
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844"
Silver $2,000 $7,900 0 1087
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column"
Silver $290 $1,800 1 682
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out
Silver $430 - 0 626
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Wreath 8 links
Silver $350 $52,000 1 999
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $450 - 0 795
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841"
Silver $410 $29,000 0 617
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Short ribbons
Silver $550 $6,800 0 623
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse
Gold $2,000 $29,000 1 693
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ
Silver $390 $4,600 0 642
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 7 links
Silver $3,100 $14,000 0 609
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1839 Н. CUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the monument-chapel on Borodino Field"
Silver $340 $5,600 0 496
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $310 $18,000 1 643
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1844 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Big crown
Silver $880 $3,000 1 351
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak
Gold $2,300 $13,000 2 426
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ
Silver $95 $680 0 295
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858"
Silver $550 $46,000 1 434
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is closed
Gold $1,200 $17,000 0 436
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ
Copper $200 - 0 265
Russia, Nicholas I
10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ
Copper $120 - 0 409
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $350 $34,000 1 343
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832"
Gold $2,700 $51,000 0 341
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $260 - 0 198
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out
Silver $990 $8,700 1 347
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type"
Silver $730 $5,200 1 347
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type"
Silver $85 $940 0 418
Russia, Nicholas I
25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858"
Platinum $15,000 $46,000 0 117
Russia, Nicholas I
6 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Silver $610 $3,600 0 383
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1855 СПБ HI "New type"
Silver $570 - 0 157
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $54,000 - 0 59
Russia, Nicholas I
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family"
Gold $3,400 $42,000 1 254
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $140 $1,200 0 201
Russia, Nicholas I
25 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858"
Silver $180 $6,500 2 377
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $260 - 1 351
Russia, Nicholas I
Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858"
Silver $420 $1,800 0 305
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings"
Silver $340 - 1 348
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is open
Gold $1,200 $27,000 1 246
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1839 СПБ АЧ
Silver $520 - 0 228
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1845 СПБ КБ "The eagle of the sample of 1844"
Platinum $2,700 $8,300 0 152
Russia, Nicholas I
3 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Gold $1,700 $8,900 1 246
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858
Silver $520 - 1 388
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Long ribbons
Copper $330 - 0 115
Russia, Nicholas I
1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings"
Silver $65 $6,000 0 76
Russia, Nicholas I
25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847"
Silver $500 - 0 102
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings"
Gold $1,500 $8,100 1 217
Russia, Nicholas I
5 Roubles 1851 СПБ АГ
Silver $220 $24,000 1 327
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832"
Silver $200 $1,600 2 147
Russia, Nicholas I
Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858"
Silver $900 - 0 131
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links
Silver $760 - 0 393
Russia, Nicholas I
Rouble 1840 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers
Silver $270 $2,700 1 301
Russia, Nicholas I
Poltina 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858"
