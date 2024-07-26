Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,560,106

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1852 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (38)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • BAC (8)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (14)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (31)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (17)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (29)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (6)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • Rauch (8)
  • RND (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 431 EUR
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1852 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search