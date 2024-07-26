Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1852 СПБ ПА "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,560,106
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1852 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1852 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
