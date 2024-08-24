Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Silver coins Rouble of Nicholas I - Russia

Rouble 1826

An eagle with raised wings
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1826 СПБ НГ 730,001 R1 0 102
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1826-1831

An eagle with lowered wings
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1826 СПБ НГ - R 0 971827 СПБ НГ 584,005 - 0 1571827 СПБ НГ Restrike 584,005 R4 0 01828 СПБ НГ 2,530,003 - 0 4961829 СПБ НГ 5,510,000 - 1 9981830 СПБ НГ Short ribbons 6,010,007 - 0 6171830 СПБ НГ Long ribbons 6,010,007 - 1 3871831 СПБ НГ The number "2" is closed 3,670,000 - 1 4331831 СПБ НГ The number "2" is open 3,670,000 R 1 347
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1832-1842

The eagle of the sample of 1832
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1832 СПБ НГ Wreath 8 links 1,941,110 R1 0 331832 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links 1,941,110 - 0 2731833 СПБ НГ 1,711,000 - 1 3421834 СПБ НГ 2,270,011 - 1 3261835 СПБ НГ Wreath 8 links 243,508 R 0 261835 СПБ НГ St George without cloak 243,508 R1 0 271835 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links 243,508 R1 0 151836 СПБ НГ Wreath 8 links 1,101,578 - 0 1091836 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links 1,101,578 - 0 941837 СПБ НГ Wreath 8 links 1,477,407 R1 0 131837 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links 1,477,407 - 0 951837 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links. "СПВ" 1,477,407 R2 0 61838 СПБ НГ 232,048 R2 0 11839 СПБ НГ 35,707 R3 0 01840 СПБ НГ Restrike 2,627,001 R2 0 01842 СПБ НГ Restrike - R3 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1837-1843

The eagle of the sample of 1841
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1837 СПБ НГ 1,477,407 R 0 631838 СПБ НГ Tail of 11 feathers 232,048 R1 0 231838 СПБ НГ Tail of 9 feathers 232,048 R2 0 11839 СПБ НГ 35,707 R2 0 201840 СПБ НГ Tail of 11 feathers 2,627,001 - 0 3931840 СПБ НГ Tail of 9 feathers 2,627,001 R2 0 71840 СПБ НГ Special edge 2,627,001 R1 0 381841 СПБ НГ 6,155,000 - 0 7951841 СПБ НГ Special edge 6,155,000 R1 0 181841 СПБ НГ Designation "ОПБ" 6,155,000 R1 0 101842 СПБ АЧ Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links 4,965,000 - 0 1131842 СПБ АЧ Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links 4,965,000 - 0 461842 СПБ АЧ Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links 4,965,000 - 0 2611842 СПБ АЧ Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links 4,965,000 - 0 801842 СПБ НГ Restrike - R3 0 01843 СПБ АЧ Wreath 8 links 5,320,000 - 0 6261843 СПБ АЧ Wreath 7 links 5,320,000 R2 0 17
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1834-1848

The eagle of the sample of 1844
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1834 СПБ НГ 2,270,011 - 0 1121835 СПБ НГ Wreath 8 links 243,508 R 1 171835 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links 243,508 R1 0 111836 СПБ НГ Wreath 8 links 1,101,578 - 0 681836 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links 1,101,578 - 0 321837 СПБ НГ Wreath 8 links 1,477,407 R2 0 01837 СПБ НГ Wreath 7 links 1,477,407 - 0 1311838 СПБ НГ 232,048 R 0 541839 СПБ НГ 35,707 R3 0 21840 СПБ НГ 2,627,001 R 0 341842 СПБ АЧ Wreath 8 links 4,965,000 - 0 1501842 СПБ АЧ Wreath 7 links 4,965,000 - 0 951843 СПБ АЧ 5,320,000 - 0 2061844 СПБ КБ Small crown 2,928,585 R1 0 771844 СПБ КБ Big crown 2,928,585 - 1 6421845 СПБ КБ 682,700 - 0 2281846 СПБ ПА 3,523,011 - 2 7981847 СПБ ПА 562,601 - 0 1421848 СПБ HI 1,542,101 - 0 52
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1847-1850

Old type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1847 СПБ ПА 562,601 - 0 511848 СПБ HI 1,542,101 - 0 1591849 СПБ ПА 1,708,101 R1 0 381850 СПБ ПА 1,600,101 R2 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1847-1855

New type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1847 СПБ ПА 562,601 R1 0 151848 СПБ HI 1,542,101 - 1 3461849 СПБ ПА St. George in a cloak 1,708,101 - 1 3501849 СПБ ПА St George without cloak 1,708,101 - 1 3061850 СПБ ПА St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse 1,600,101 R 0 71850 СПБ ПА St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse 1,600,101 R 0 251850 СПБ ПА St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse 1,600,101 - 0 2461850 СПБ ПА St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse 1,600,101 - 0 1881851 СПБ ПА St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse 2,400,001 R 0 191851 СПБ ПА St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse 2,400,001 - 0 6231851 СПБ ПА St. George in a cloak 2,400,001 R1 0 281852 СПБ ПА 2,560,106 - 1 3461852 СПБ ПА St. George in a cloak. Restrike 2,560,106 R3 0 01852 СПБ HI - R 0 941853 СПБ HI The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed 2,160,105 - 0 1791853 СПБ HI The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed 2,160,105 - 0 1321854 СПБ HI Wreath 8 links 3,070,103 - 0 1261854 СПБ HI Wreath 7 links 3,070,103 - 0 6421855 СПБ HI 1,216,003 - 0 383
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1842-1847

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1842 MW The eagle's tail is straight 257,366 - 0 1161842 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 257,366 R 0 231843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 8 links 267,063 - 0 381843 MW The eagle's tail is straight. Wreath 7 links 267,063 R2 0 31843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 8 links 267,063 R1 0 21843 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 7 links 267,063 - 0 931844 MW The eagle's tail is straight 2,346,468 R 0 421844 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 2,346,468 - 1 6811844 MW Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge - 0 11845 MW 345,416 - 0 711846 MW The eagle's tail is straight 511,217 R1 0 41846 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 511,217 - 0 1981846 MW New-style straight eagle tail 511,217 R1 0 21847 MW Eagle's tail fanned out 987,036 - 0 791847 MW New-style straight eagle tail 987,036 - 1 193
