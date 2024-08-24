Silver coins Rouble of Nicholas I - Russia

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales

1847

СПБ ПА

562,601

R1

0 15

1848

СПБ HI

1,542,101

-

1 346

1849

СПБ ПА

St. George in a cloak

1,708,101

-

1 350

1849

СПБ ПА

St George without cloak

1,708,101

-

1 306

1850

СПБ ПА

St. George in a cloak. A large crown on the reverse

1,600,101

R

0 7

1850

СПБ ПА

St. George in a cloak. Small crown on the reverse

1,600,101

R

0 25

1850

СПБ ПА

St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse

1,600,101

-

0 246

1850

СПБ ПА

St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse

1,600,101

-

0 188

1851

СПБ ПА

St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse

2,400,001

R

0 19

1851

СПБ ПА

St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse

2,400,001

-

0 623

1851

СПБ ПА

St. George in a cloak

2,400,001

R1

0 28

1852

СПБ ПА

2,560,106

-

1 346

1852

СПБ ПА

St. George in a cloak. Restrike

2,560,106

R3

0 0

1852

СПБ HI

-

R

0 94

1853

СПБ HI

The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed

2,160,105

-

0 179

1853

СПБ HI

The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed

2,160,105

-

0 132

1854

СПБ HI

Wreath 8 links

3,070,103

-

0 126

1854

СПБ HI

Wreath 7 links

3,070,103

-

0 642

1855

СПБ HI

1,216,003

-