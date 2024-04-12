Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 232,048

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2476 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price

