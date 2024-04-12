Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 232,048
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2476 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
