Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,101,578
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 395 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
