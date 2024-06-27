Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,101,578

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 395 EUR
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search