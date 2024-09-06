Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins 25 Kopeks of Nicholas I - Russia
25 Kopeks 1827-1831An eagle with lowered wings
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1827 СПБ НГ The shield touches the crown 1,860,002 - 0 191827 СПБ НГ The shield does not touch the crown 1,860,002 - 0 2991828 СПБ НГ Dotted edge 320,003 R 0 501828 СПБ НГ Edge ribbed 320,003 R3 0 41829 СПБ НГ 1,200,001 - 0 2361830 СПБ НГ The shield touches the crown 1,160,006 - 0 1091830 СПБ НГ The shield does not touch the crown 1,160,006 - 0 411831 СПБ НГ 484,000 - 0 95
25 Kopeks 1832-1838Eagle 1832-1837
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1832 СПБ НГ 308,005 - 0 771833 СПБ НГ 260,000 - 0 671834 СПБ НГ 260,009 - 0 331835 СПБ НГ 358,008 - 0 281836 СПБ НГ 1,072,011 -, R 0 1311837 СПБ НГ 1,144,004 - 0 941838 СПБ НГ 2,672,218 - 0 99
25 Kopeks 1838-1844Eagle 1839-1843
25 Kopeks 1844-1849Eagle 1845-1847
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1844 СПБ КБ 20,800 R1 0 261845 СПБ КБ 568,800 - 0 761846 СПБ ПА 576,007 - 0 611847 СПБ ПА 4,824,001 - 0 2961848 СПБ HI 2,636,001 - 0 961849 СПБ ПА 3,440,001 R1 0 40
25 Kopeks 1848-1855Eagle 1850-1858
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1848 СПБ HI 2,636,001 - 0 1191849 СПБ ПА 3,440,001 - 0 2011850 СПБ ПА 3,740,001 - 1 2371851 СПБ ПА 2,400,001 - 1 1371852 СПБ ПА Narrow crown 2,160,006 - 1 631852 СПБ ПА Wide crown - - 0 411852 СПБ НI Narrow crown - R1 0 401852 СПБ HI Wide crown - R1 0 171853 СПБ HI Narrow crown 2,160,005 - 0 1511853 СПБ HI Wide crown 2,160,005 R1 0 101853 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - R2 0 291854 СПБ HI 1,148,003 - 0 891855 СПБ HI 4,776,003 - 0 418
25 Kopeks 1854Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1854 MW Big crown 9,326 R1 0 231854 MW Small crown 9,326 R2 0 4
