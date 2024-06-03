Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: CoinsNB

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,160,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

