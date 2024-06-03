25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (12) AU (11) XF (22) VF (9) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

