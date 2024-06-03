Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: CoinsNB
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,160,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search