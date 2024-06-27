Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,636,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 7996 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF40 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
