25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

