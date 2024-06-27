Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,636,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Empire (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (10)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 7996 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF40 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1848 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search