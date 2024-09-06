Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1848

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 11

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ
5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 266
Obverse 5 Roubles 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Roubles 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
5 Roubles 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI The eagle of the sample of 1844
Reverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI The eagle of the sample of 1844
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI The eagle of the sample of 1844
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI Old type
Reverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI Old type
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI Old type
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 159
Obverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI New type
Reverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI New type
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI New type
Average price 730 $
Sales
1 346
Obverse Poltina 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Reverse Poltina 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Poltina 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Average price 260 $
Sales
1 350
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 119
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1849-1851
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1849-1851
20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1849-1851
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 129
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1848
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1848
10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1848
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 198
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1846-1849
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1846-1849
5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1846-1849
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 277

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint Restrike
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search