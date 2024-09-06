Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russia
1848
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Home
Catalog
Russia
1848
Coins of Russia 1848
Select a category
All
Silver
Gold
Copper
Silver coins (Russian protectorate)
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
88
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
11
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ
Average price
1900 $
Sales
0
266
5 Roubles 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
—
Sales
0
5
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI The eagle of the sample of 1844
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
52
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI Old type
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
159
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI New type
Average price
730 $
Sales
1
346
Poltina 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Average price
260 $
Sales
1
350
25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
96
25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
119
20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1847
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
72
20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1849-1851
Average price
200 $
Sales
1
129
10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1845-1848
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
198
5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI Eagle 1846-1849
Average price
100 $
Sales
1
277
Copper coins
3 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
8100 $
Sales
0
18
2 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
4100 $
Sales
0
31
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
31
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Restrike
Average price
4700 $
Sales
0
8
