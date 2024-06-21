Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1848 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the RND auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (63) AU (99) XF (126) VF (36) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (10) MS62 (11) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (15) AU55 (17) AU53 (9) AU50 (10) XF45 (7) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (12) PL (4) Service PCGS (14) NGC (39) RNGA (7) ННР (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (43)

AURORA (21)

Busso Peus (3)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (7)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (11)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

iNumis (1)

Katz (14)

Kroha (3)

Künker (35)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Marciniak (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (9)

NIKO (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numisbalt (25)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

OLNZ (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Raritan Stamps (1)

Rauch (12)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (9)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (8)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (5)

WCN (17)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)