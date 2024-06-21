Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,542,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1848 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

