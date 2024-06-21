Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,542,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1848 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the RND auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (43)
- AURORA (21)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (11)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (14)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (35)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (9)
- NIKO (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (25)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Raritan Stamps (1)
- Rauch (12)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (9)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (17)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1848 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search