Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction MS67 - July 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date July 24, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
5384 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******


