Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
Seller MS67
Date July 24, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
5384 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1848 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search