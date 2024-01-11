1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

