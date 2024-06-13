Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 167,605
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
