Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 167,605

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Artemide Aste - January 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 7, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

